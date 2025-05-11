Padres' Jackson Merrill Scratched From Lineup Days After Returning From Injured List
San Diego Padres star Jackson Merrill was scratched from Sunday's lineup because of an illness.
The Padres will put Gavin Sheets into the cleanup spot. Tyler Wade will play centerfield and bat ninth for San Diego Sunday.
The Padres look to sweep the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field for the first time since 2011. With a win over Colorado Sunday, the Friars would finish the trip 7-2.
Merrill returned from the injured list earlier this week after dealing with a hamstring strain. In April, the Padres inked a nine-year, $135 million contract extension with the 22-year-old.
The outfielder has proved to be worth every penny as he is hitting .446 with four home runs, 16 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.208. Despite being on the IL for a month, Merrill picked up right where he left off.
Since his return from the IL, Merrill has gone 11-for-19 with six RBIs.
The Padres are coming off a 21-0 victory over the Rockies Saturday night. The offensive beatdown of Colorado was impressive, but perhaps more inspiring was the Padres' commitment to winning despite a hefty lead.
“We don’t want to get complacent at any point during the game,” Merrill said to The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee. “Honestly, treat the game like it’s tied. I know it sounds like ‘summer ball’ or ‘daddy ball’ to say. But don’t get complacent ever. Go up there and grind that (expletive) out.”
While the Padres will miss Merrill in the lineup, the San Diego bats should be able to take care of business Sunday.
