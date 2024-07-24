Padres Consider Two Prospects Untouchable at Trade Deadline: Reports
The trade deadline is less than one week away, and the Padres are seeking to make some roster moves by July 30. San Diego’s front office has expressed interest in adding some reinforcements to their roster, but refuses to give up two top-100 prospects in exchange.
“GM A.J. Preller is doing what he always does — patrolling the landscape for any potential deal — but it's with a diminished farm system whose best prospects (17-year-old shortstop Leo De Vries and 18-year-old catcher Ethan Salas) are off-limits,” wrote ESPN’s Jeff Passan.
Salas, the No. 6 ranked prospect, is the only full-time catcher among MLB’s top 20 prospects. Signed to the Padres for $5.6 million in Jan. 2023, Salas jumped over two complex leagues, right into Single-A Lake Elsinore.
Across 48 games, he slashed .267/.350/.487 and hit nine home runs. Salas was promoted to High-A Fort Wayne and Double-A San Antonio, before enduring a season-ending knee sprain in September.
“His smooth left-handed swing translated quickly to pro ball, and while he was challenged by spin at the higher levels, he showed near-even right-left splits that would stand out at any age, let alone as a teenager. He wowed Padres officials with his power in early Petco Park workouts, and if he continues to mature physically, he should project for 25-plus homers in the Majors in his prime.”- Salas' MLB Scouting Report
Salas was the No. 1 international prospect a year ago; Leo DeVries was the number-1 international prospect in the 2024 amateur class.
DeVries, MLB's No. 79 overall prospect, is a switch-hitting shortstop with quick speed. He signed with the Padres for $4.2 million, which is the second-highest international bonus of 2024.
"With at least above-average arm strength, he makes quality throws and hits his target on a line. The Padres are open to the fact that De Vries may move off shortstop in time — as they’ve started to do with Jackson Merrill as he closes in on the Majors — but the pieces are there for a potential five-tool talent at a premium position."- DeVries' MLB Scouting Report
Even with the trade deadline looming, this pair of international prospects are not leaving San Diego anytime soon.