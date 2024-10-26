Padres Could Bring Back a Familiar Face in Free Agency This Offseason
After one season away from San Diego, right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez may find himself back in a Padres uniform next season.
Martinez is ranked as the No. 32 impending free agent on Jim Bowden of The Athletic’s annual free agent rankings. Bowden linked Martinez to his former team, along with the Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, and his current team, the Cincinnati Reds.
The 34-year-old earned a $14 million salary in 2024. Bowden expects Martinez to sign a similar contract to Kansas City Royals pitcher Seth Lugo (3 years, $45 million), and Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson (3 years, $39 million). Specifically, Bowden predicts a three-year, $40 million contract for Martinez this offseason.
The Padres signed Martinez as a free agent in 2022, keeping him on the roster for two seasons before he elected free agency last offseason. Martinez held a 10-8 record while logging a 3.45 overall ERA in 216.2 innings across 110 appearances with San Diego.
Martinez has spent seven seasons in the Major Leagues, but this season was the best of his career. He made 42 appearances with 16 starts and had a 10-7 record. Martinez logged a career-best 3.10 ERA and 116 strikeouts while walking only 18 batters across 142.1 innings.
Martinez tied for the Reds' team lead with 10 wins. Although he was not selected for the National League All-Star team this season, Martinez won the Reds' Johnny Vander Meer Award over 2024 NL All-Star pitcher Hunter Greene. The award was given to the team's most outstanding pitcher of the season.
The Miami, Florida native is making a slow transition back to being a full-time starting pitcher like he was in his first two seasons with the Texas Rangers. In recent years, he has started in less than half of the games he appeared in. However, according to Bowden, Martinez is hopeful he will be a full-time starter with his next team.
The Padres are keeping standout starting pitchers Yu Darvish, Dylan Cease, and Michael King in the rotation next season. But, San Diego will be missing a key starting pitcher as Joe Musgrove recovers from Tommy John surgery that kept him off the mound in the National League Division Series. The right-hander endured a tear in his ulnar collateral ligament and is expected to miss the entirety of the 2025 season as recovery takes 12-18 months.
The absence of Musgrove in the rotation opens up a spot for someone like Martinez, who wants to be a full-time starter.