Padres Could Have Secret Weapon Up Their Sleeve vs Dodgers
The first three games of the NLDS have proven that it is going to be a tight race to the NLCS. The Padres enter Game 4 on Wednesday with a 2-1 lead, but truly anything can happen in this battle between NL West rivals — including a potential secret weapon.
That secret weapon is right-handed relief pitcher Sean Reynolds, who made his MLB debut on July 14 this season. He made two brief appearances on the Padres’ roster throughout the regular season. Across nine MLB game appearances, Reynolds logged a 0.82 ERA while allowing 10 hits and just one run across 11 innings.
Typically, a dominant pitcher at the Major League level would meet the criteria for a postseason roster spot. But, a left knee sprain that was sustained late in the minor league season kept Reynolds off the Padres 26-man NLDS roster. Despite the injury, the Padres have not counted Reynolds out of a potential postseason appearance in his rookie season.
On Monday, Reynolds threw his fourth simulated inning, staying prepared for the event that his name is called to take the mound. The Padres could follow a similar approach to the Dodgers, who replaced injured pitcher Michael Grove with rookie right-hander Ben Casparius hours before Game 3. Similarly to Casparius, Reynolds will only get his shot at an NLDS appearance if one of the 13 Padres pitchers endures an injury.
Reynolds offers several benefits to the Padres lineup. In addition to his promising nine regular season outings, the 26-year-old has never faced the Dodgers, which could limit Los Angeles’ ability to prepare to hit off Reynolds.
Although Reynolds will only be added to the roster if another pitcher is hurt,Padres manager Mike Shildt told reporters that all options are on the table as far as pitchers are concerned for Game 4.
If he gets a chance to make his postseason debut, Reynolds said he would be prepared.
“There’s nothing better than postseason baseball, as cliche as it is,” Reynolds said to the San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders. “Like there’s really nothing better than competing for the ultimate prize. So yeah, if I do end up getting added in the next couple rounds, then I’ll be ready to go, dude.”
As a native of Redondo Beach, California, it would be a full-circle moment for Reynolds to make his postseason debut in a game between two Southern California teams.