Padres Could Land Starting Pitcher, Breakout Outfielder in Blockbuster Michael King Trade
The San Diego Padres painstakingly long offseason is finally nearing the end.
With an ownership lawsuit hanging over the organization, it has not been the most conducive headline in attracting free agents. Plus the intent to shed payroll and balance their budget hasn't helped the desire to spend big either.
A way to satisfy the money concerns and still bring in top talent would be by way of the trade market.
Michael King is a right-hander for the Padres who seems to fit the bill. After avoiding arbitration, the starting pitcher will make $7.75 million in 2025.
Core Padres talent like King has been swirling around in trade rumors seemingly since the beginning of the offseason, but with spring training right around the corner, it may be time for general manager A.J. Preller to finally pull the trigger.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer has a trade proposal that would see the Padres end up with another starting pitcher, an outfielder, and a little lighter payroll.
Minnesota Twins receive: RHP Michael King
San Diego Padres receive: OF Trevor Larnach, RHP Chris Paddack
Paddack would do his best to replace King in the rotation as he returns to the place he started his MLB career for three seasons.
The 2024 campaign saw his most availability in two seasons, throwing 79 strikeouts over 88.1 innings with a 4.99 ERA. The 29-year-old went 5-3 in 17 appearances, finishing the year with a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.76.
Larnach, on the other hand, can attempt to fill the Jurickson-Profar-sized hole in the outfield.
The 27-year-old finished 2024 with a slash line of .259/.338/.434 adding 92 hits, 52 RBIs, and 15 home runs. His WAR of 1.3 was tied for his best yet through four seasons.
San Diego also benefits financially form the move. Paddack and Larnach combine to make only $6.3 million in 2025.
Parting ways with King will certainly be hard for Padres fans as he is coming off a great season. With a career high in innings pitched (173.2), strikeouts (201), and WAR (4.2), the 29-year-old ended the season with an ERA of 2.95.
