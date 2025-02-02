Padres Fan Fest: Michael King Talks Trade Rumors, Manny Machado Disappointed, GM Hints at Big Moves
The San Diego Padres hosted their annual Fan Fest Saturday at Petco Park.
Starting pitcher Michael King discussed his name coming up in trade rumors this winter. However, his newly adjusted contract with the Padres indicates he will likely stay in San Diego.
"I would be shocked, but I guess anything can happen," King told 97.3 The Fan. "I didn't think I was going to be traded over here that offseason last year. I know that the baseball world is crazy so you don't want to make those plans and the baseball gods are going to tell you something different."
Manny Machado didn't hold back when it came to the stillness of the Padres' offseason. He also discussed the Padres' failed recruitment process of Roki Sasaki.
“Are we disappointed we haven’t made any moves? Yeah.”
General manager A.J. Preller hinted toward a flurry of moves coming soon. Preller said he expects to start the season with a "championship roster."
“Gotta add a bat or two, gotta add an arm or two," Preller said.
Although there have been few highlights for the Padres in the last three months, Preller's remarks indicate the offseason is about to get very interesting for San Diego.