Padres Could Lose All-Star Outfielder to AL Contender, Says Insider
The San Diego Padres have not made a major league signing or trade this offseason. Though the organization has to make a move before spring training begins, the team could be at risk of losing free agent Jurickson Profar to another team.
According to Fox Sports' Rowan Kavner, Profar could sign with the Kansas City Royals this winter.
"A more traditional slugger in the middle of the order wouldn't hurt, but in the cavernous domain of Kauffman Stadium, a player who can get on base at a high clip and lengthen the lineup might be more important to help jump-start the Royals offense," Kavner wrote. "Adding Jonathan India was a start, but more needs to be done for a team that last year ranked 19th in on-base percentage and had the second-lowest OPS out of the leadoff spot.
"More specifically, they need more pop in an outfield that ranked in the bottom two in every slash-line category last season. Profar should provide a boost in every regard."
In 2024, Profar put up strong numbers, which is why it comes as a surprise he is still available. The position player market reached somewhat of a stall, but could be moving again now that Anthony Santander has signed.
Teams that lost out on Santander could pivot to Profar, a more affordable option. But a reunion between Profar and the Padres seemed inevitable.
However, San Diego's silence signifies the organization is still regrouping the Roki Sasaki snub. With Profar still available, the Royals could sneak in and get a deal done with the Friars free agent.
While some people speculate Profar's numbers from 2024 are a one-time thing, Kavner believes it was no coincidence.
"While his breakout season seemed to come out of nowhere at age 31, it wasn't just luck," Kavner added. "Profar hit the ball harder than ever before and chased and whiffed less than ever before.
"Whether Profar can replicate his power numbers remains to be seen, but he has always been someone with a keen eye for the strike zone and would represent a difference-making upgrade from the pieces in place."
