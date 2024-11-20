Padres Could Lose All-Star to AL Powerhouse, Says MLB Insider
After a career-best season at 31, Jurickson Profar is seeking a multi-year contract this offseason.
However, the offer might not come from San Diego.
According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, Profar could fit in nicely with the Kansas City Royals.
The Royals' main focus this offseason is clear: they need to boost their offense. Specifically, they are targeting a leadoff hitter and/or a powerful bat to strengthen the middle of their lineup.
More news: 2 Former Padres Make 2025 Hall of Fame Ballot for First Time
Enter, Profar.
The veteran outfielder posted an 11.4 percent walk rate for the Padres last season, along with a solid 0.75 walk-to-strikeout ratio, tied for seventh-best in MLB. He finished with a .280/.380/.459 slash line, setting a career-high with 24 home runs and a 139 wRC+. The Royals could easily find a spot for him in one of their corner outfield positions.
Kansas City's need for a leadoff hitter has been evident since the start of the season. Maikel Garcia began 2024 strong but struggled as the year went on, leading to a shift down in the lineup and a reduction in his playing time.
From there, the Royals had to mix things up and couldn't find one consistent bat in the leadoff spot.
The Royals experimented with various options turning to Michael Massey as a left-handed choice (and for the postseason), Tommy Pham after his arrival, and a few others who didn’t last, like Garrett Hampson, Adam Frazier, Nick Loftin, and even backup catcher Freddy Fermin.
Royals leadoff hitters posted a .228/.270/.334 line in 2024.
Meanwhile, Bobby Witt Jr., hitting second, still drove in 109 RBIs despite getting 433 plate appearances with the bases empty.
The Profar-Padres connection has been a great fit for years. Over parts of five seasons in San Diego, he’s recorded a .753 OPS. In 2024, Profar reached new heights, posting a career-best .839 OPS.
Across parts of seven seasons with other teams, Profar hasn’t come close to matching the success he’s found in San Diego. He’s been a key contributor to three Padres playoff teams. The organization might also point out that their late-season turnaround in 2023 began after adding Profar, following his early struggles with the Rockies.
Profar is likely seeking a substantial raise after a strong season, where he hit .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs winning a Silver Slugger. The Padres currently lack a clear replacement for him in left field.
More news: Padres’ Jackson Merrill Snubbed from Rookie of the Year Award