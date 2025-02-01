Padres Could Sign Top Starting Pitchers in Free Agency Under One Condition
The offseason has not been kind to the San Diego Padres.
The franchise has missed out on nearly every free agent they have been interested in. Japanese-born superstar Roki Sasaki, who opted to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, may have been the most heartbreaking loss for the Padres.
However, San Diego still has their eyes on potential additions to their rotation. Free agent starting pitchers Nick Pivetta and Jack Flaherty remain on the table, despite their promising 2024 seasons.
The Padres will reportedly consider signing Pivetta or Flaherty under one condition. San Diego needs to trade either right-handers Dylan Cease or Michael King from their rotation.
Trading Cease or King would allow the Padres to be more flexible with their payroll and bolster their farm system. Both starting pitchers are eligible for free agency next offseason, which makes a trade deal with them now more appealing.
The New York Mets are reportedly interested in trading for Cease. The Mets could be open to bartering with three talented prospects in shortstops Jett Williams and Luisangel Acuña and right-handed starting pitcher Brandon Sproat.
Acuña is the younger brother of Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who was the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year and is a four-time NL All-Star. Williams is MLB’s No. 58 prospect, while Sproat ranks as the No. 46 MLB prospect.
The Chicago Cubs are also reportedly interested in Cease this offseason, giving the Padres multiple options for a trade deal.
If San Diego is able to trade either Cease or King, Pivetta or Flaherty could be the newest additions to the Padres’ rotation.
Pivetta has drawn interest from several MLB teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays. The Canadian pitcher logged a 4.14 ERA and 172 strikeouts in 2024 with the Boston Red Sox.
Flaherty had his best season since 2021, accruing a 3.17 ERA with 194 strikeouts in 28 starts with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Padres had a strong postseason run, nearly eliminating the Dodgers in the NL Division Series. Cease and King both played integral roles in San Diego’s defense.
Neither Pivetta or Flaherty have impressive postseason records.
Pivetta has minimal postseason experience as he only pitched in the playoffs in 2021. Flaherty has made four postseason runs but was inconsistent for the Dodgers in 2024 and posted a career-worst 7.36 postseason ERA.
Regardless of their postseason history, both free agents would be impactful additions to the Padres’ rotation if San Diego is able to pull off a trade for Cease or King.