Padres Lose Ha-Seong Kim to AL Contender as Brutal Offseason Continues
The San Diego Padres have lost another key free agent, as infielder Ha-Seong Kim has signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Kim is signing a $29 million deal with an opt-out after the first season, per Passan.
Kim is yet another free agent to leave the Padres in a brutal offseason for San Diego. Jurickson Profar signed with the Atlanta Braves despite interest in returning to San Diego. He mentioned the ongoing ownership lawsuit as a reason he wasn't able to re-sign.
“Obviously the Padres have some issue with the ownership and all that,” Profar said in a video call with the Atlanta media. “It was difficult to go back (to San Diego), but [Braves general manager] Alex [Anthopoulous] showed a lot, a lot of interest in me and I loved that. He gave me a lot of confidence to come to a team and to perform. People show confidence like that, it gives you a boost.”
All-Star reliever Tanner Scott left the Padres for the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers, and hasn't stop talking about how happy he is to be in L.A.
Now, Kim is officially gone from San Diego, even though just two years ago he appeared to be a future cornerstone of the roster.
Kim joined the Padres ahead of the 2021 season as an international free agent. He was solid in 2021 and 2022, before breaking out in 2023, slashing .260/.351/.398 with 17 home runs, 60 runs batted in, 23 doubles, 38 stolen bases, and an OPS of .749.
Kim also won a Gold Glove award and received downballot MVP votes, finishing in the top 15.
Kim then regressed in 2024, appearing in just 121 games due to injury and hitting .233 with 11 home runs, 42 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, and an OPS of .700. He missed the postseason after undergoing shoulder surgery, and will now miss the beginning of the 2025 season as he continues his recovery.
Kim at one point was expected to sign a massive contract, but due to his down year and injury, had to settle for a shorter-term deal.
This deal could turn out to be a steal for Tampa Bay, though, as Kim is expected to return sometime after the first month of the season.
Kim will then hope to play well enough so he can opt out of his contract and receive a big payday next offseason, when he's still just 30 years old.