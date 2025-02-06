Padres Could Trade Top Prospect in Blockbuster Move, Says Insider
The San Diego Padres abysmal offseason is almost over.
With spring training just around the corner, there is not much to be said about the offseason moves — or lack thereof — in San Diego.
Veteran catcher Elias Díaz, who played 21 games for the Padres in 2024, seems to be the only roster acquisition with major league implications, but not all has to be lost.
The arduous Roki Sasaki sweepstakes have proven to be a huge disappointment, no matter how much time rostered players spent to try and recruit him. Moreover, free agent names keep entering the rumor mill and signing with opposing ball clubs. However, an MLB insider reported that there still may be moves to make before Opening Day.
MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that general manager A.J. Preller's Fan Fest comments may result in concrete roster development.
"There has been some talk of the Padres moving some starting pitchers out" said Morosi, "... it is now just as likely that the Padres will move one of their younger prospects to bring back some reliable innings."
Morosi went on to discuss the still very real possibility current rotational guys are on the move as well, saying, "Now it's possible that [Preller] does both."
The Friars are in a tough spot given they must balance their budget in an effort to shed payroll, and trades would give them increasingly more flexibility to not just acquire talent, but part ways with big money players.
The Padres No. 1 ranked prospect is catcher Ethan Salas. Morosi named Salas in his report as someone unlikely to be moved.
The No. 2 ranked prospect is infielder Leodalis De Vries. This is someone Morosi claimed could have some decent trade value around the league.
De Vries finished 2024 with a slash line of .237/.361/.441 and an OPS of .802 across 75 minor league games.
His 71 hits included 11 home runs and 38 RBIs, and the 18-year-old even swiped 13 bases. If he is traded, he is sure to get quite the haul — but Padres fans would surely love to see him further develop.
