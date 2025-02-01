Padres GM AJ Preller Hints at Multiple Big Additions Before 2025 Season Begins
The San Diego Padres are coming off an underwhelming offseason; while it is not over yet, they have yet to make any significant changes to their roster.
Instead, they've lost a lot of key players, including top relief pitcher Tanner Scott, 2024 All-Star Jurickson Profar, and infielder Ha-Seong Kim, to name a few.
The Padres have had more losses than additions; however, that will all change in the coming weeks, according to Padres general manager A.J. Preller.
Preller spoke to the media and the Friar Faithful at Fan Fest on Saturday and hinted at multiple big additions prior to the start of the 2025 season.
AJ Cassavell shared via X Preller expects to begin the season with "a championship roster." The Padres are looking to add to the lineup as well as the pitching staff.
Over the past few seasons, the Padres have been one of the few small-market teams to make major free-agent signings and blockbuster trades.
They were never afraid to go all in, and Preller was the mastermind behind all the moves. He was never afraid to take big swings and has turned San Diego into a powerhouse club.
While Preller has yet to do much with the roster this offseason, he promises to make additions. However, if he chooses to go that route, there are very limited options, at least at the top of the free-agent market.
One of the top remaining arms is World Series champion Jack Flaherty. He's 29 years old and one of many free agents still on the market.
As for another bat, third baseman Alex Bregman remains a free agent; however, that is Manny Machado's position. In addition, first baseman Pete Alonso also remains on the open market.
That's just at the top of the free agency list. The Padres could go many ways and must make multiple signings if they want any shot at another successful season.
