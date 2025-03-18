Padres Cut 2 More Players From Spring Roster as Opening Day Nears
The San Diego Padres have cut their spring training roster down to 44 after making a couple of moves Monday.
With an announcement via social media, the Padres said they had reassigned infielder Niko Goodrum and outfielder Forrest Wall to minor league camp.
Goodrum signed a minor league with the Padres in January and was expected to compete for a bench role but needed a solid spring to secure his spot. He went 5-for-18 with three doubles and four runs scored. While he earned more walks (nine) than he strikeouts (six), it just wasn't enough for San Diego to keep him on the big league roster.
The infielder has spent parts of seven seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays, and Los Angeles Angels. He is a career .224 hitter with 42 home runs, 152 RBIs and an OPS of .680.
Originally selected by the Twins in the second round of the 2010 MLB Draft, Goodrum made his big league debut in 2017. His best season came in 2018 and 2019, but he hasn't played in 100 games in a season since then.
As for Wall, he signed a minor league deal with the Padres in February after playing in 16 games with the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins last season. Across 50 plate appearances, he has posted a .311 batting average.
Originally selected as a infielder, Wall shifted to outfielder shortly after he began his professional career. Known for his speed, Wall has accumulated over 3,400 professional innings as a center fielder and more than 1,100 innings in left field in the minors.
The 29-year-old debuted with the Braves in 2023, appearing in 15 games primarily as a pinch runner. He spent most of the season in Triple-A where he posted a .279/.380/.411 slash line. He also had a 12.1 percent walk rate, a 25.1 percent strikeout rate, and stole 12 bases in 51 games.
Wall's stint with Atlanta was brief, as he hit .241/.313/.241 over 32 plate appearances before Miami claimed him off waivers.
Drafted by the Rockies with the 35th overall pick in 2014, Wall has spent 10 seasons in the minor leagues and has a career .268/.354/.387 line in nearly 1,500 plate appearances at the Triple-A level.
