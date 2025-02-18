Padres Discussing Dylan Cease Trade With AL Contender: Report
After president of baseball operations A.J. Preller addressed the trade rumors involving Dylan Cease, it appeared the San Diego Padres would hold on to the right-hander.
"He's a very big part of our club," Preller told reporters including MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. "The additions the last couple days supplement what's a really good rotation. That's our focus here going forward — having that strong rotation."
Lo and behold, the latest report states the Boston Red Sox "have been in touch" with the Padres regarding Cease's availability. The Red Sox had shown interest in the right-hander as early as December, but that was before Boston snagged ace Garett Crochet and Walker Buehler.
Nonetheless, Mass Live's Sean McAdam said the Red Sox are still interested in Cease, but it's more of the "due diligence" variety.
Preller's comments indicated the Padres at least planned to start the 2025 campaign with Cease in the rotation, which makes sense given the strength of the team's four official starters.
As of now, the Padres rotation includes Cease, Nick Pivetta, Michael King, and Yu Darvish. There are a few candidates to take the final spot of the rotation, but the Padres will use spring training to find their No. 5 starter.
Boston's interest would have to lead to a considerable offer for Cease in order for the Padres to part ways with the pitcher. There's no guarantee he won't be dealt, but a team's interest in acquiring the right-hander would have to be strong enough to convince Preller to let go of one of the best pieces in San Diego's rotation.
Cease addressed his name being in trade rumors at Fan Fest, and added he hoped to remain with the Padres for the 2025 season.
"Just focus on the task at hand. It's part of the business really," Cease said. "I love San Diego, I love it here, and I would definitely love to stay here."
The 29-year-old right-hander went 14-11 with an ERA of 3.47 in his debut season in San Diego. Cease punched 224 strikeouts to only 65 walks across a career high 189.1 innings pitched in 2024. He'll look to replicate the performance next season.
