Padres Draft Player From Local University for Only Ninth Time Ever
Jack Costello was selected in the 10th round of the 2024 MLB Draft with the 300th overall pick by the San Diego Padres on Monday afternoon. Costello becomes just the ninth player from his respective program ever to be drafted by the local Major League Baseball team.
Costello was a senior utility player at the University of San Diego in 2024, where he picked up an All-West Coast Conference Honorable Mention. He batted .291 (68-for-234) and appeared in all 56 of San Diego's games with 45 runs scored, 17 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 60 RBIs, a .470 slugging percentage, 21 walks, 10 hit by pitches, and a .369 on-base percentage.
During his Torero career, Costello also earned NCAA National Player of the Week (2022), WCC Player of the Week (2023), WCC Tournament Team (2022), All-WCC Preseason Team (2022), All-WCC Freshman Team (2021), and WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention honors (2022 and 2023).
As a junior, he once was named NCAA National Player of the Week. From Feb. 20-26, 2023, Costello homered five times, including two-homer games against Nebraska and Hawaii. He also accounted for 13 RBIs and seven runs scored during that span.
Costello became the 152nd player in San Diego history to either have his name called in the MLB Draft or sign with a Major League team, a span that dates back to 1964. He joins Ripken Reyes (2019, pick No. 893), Max McNabb (2014, pick No. 537), Zach Komentani (2011, pick No. 653), Logan Gelbrich (2008, pick No. 1,065), Shane Buschini (2007, pick No. 357), Greg Sain (2001, pick No. 150), Kevin Reese (2000, pick No. 799), and Gary Myron (1971, pick No. 417) as the nine Toreros selected by the Padres.