Padres' Dylan Cease Almost Lost Historic Baseball — Until Fan Gave it Back
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease recorded his 200th strikeout of the season on Sunday, but nearly didn't get to keep the ball from the milestone moment. After Cease struck out Tampa Bay Rays' Christopher Morel, catcher Luis Campusano threw the baseball to Manny Machado at third base, who threw it into the stands.
Cease was trying to get his teammates' attention as he wanted to keep the baseball, but did not get their attention until after the ball was launched to the fans.
Fortunately for Cease, Machado was able to get the ball back from the fan who caught it, and return the baseball to Cease. Cease finished the Padres' 4-3 win over the Rays allowing two hits, three earned runs, three walks, and striking out four over five innings.
Cease now holds 201 total strikeouts on the season, tied for first in MLB with Detroit Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal.
“I think I’m most proud of just having the amount of starts and innings it takes to do that,” Cease said of the feat, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “That’s definitely something I take pride in.”
Cease has recorded 200 strikeouts in each of the last four seasons, the only current player in MLB to do so. He recorded a career-high of 227 strikeouts in 2022, when he also recorded the best ERA of his career — 2.20. He has been able to accomplish this in large part due to his ability to stay on the field, as Cease has now made at least 29 starts in each of these seasons.
Cease's durability has made him invaluable to the Padres this season, as the team lost their top two pitchers Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish each for significant portions of the season. Thanks in part to Cease, the rotation has been able to hold steady and keep the Padres on track to take a wildcard spot in the upcoming playoffs. The Padres' trade of Cease right before the start of the season has proven to be one of their best moves of the season.
The 28-year-old is on pace for another milestone this season — 1,000 strikeouts. Cease currently holds 993 strikeouts, seven short of the 1,000 mark. He should be able to cross that mark during his final starts this season. Hopefully then, his Padres teammates' will pass him the baseball right away.