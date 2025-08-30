Padres' Dylan Cease Receives Harsh Message Ahead of Final Month of Season
Dylan Cease is about to hit the free agent market. Even though he garnered a lot of interest last offseason and at the trade deadline, Cease will need to perform well in the final stretch of the season and postseason if he wants to land a lucrative contract.
MLB insider Thomas Harrigan named Cease as one of 10 stars who will need to finish strong before they become free agents.
At the end of last season, Cease was one of the top pending free agents for the upcoming offseason. The right-hander finished the season ranked second in strikeouts (224) in the National League and was the San Diego Padres’ Pitcher of the Year in his first season with the organization.
Cease also finished second in the American League Cy Young Award voting in 2022 as a starter for the Chicago White Sox, then finished fourth in the National League voting in 2024.
San Diego had considered cashing in on Cease that offseason but ultimately decided to keep him around for one more year. Then, the trade deadline came and went without Cease being traded.
This season, Cease has logged a 4.82 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 27 starts. Harrigan pointed out how Cease has an impressive pitching repertoire but has been inconsistent throughout his career.
He walks a lot of batters and holds a 29.9 walk percentage this season. Cease has also walked at least 61 batters in every season he has made at least 27 starts.
In his final season with the White Sox in 2023, Cease put up similar numbers as he is this season. He posted a 4.58 ERA and 27.3 walk percentage in a career-high 33 starts.
Although Cease has been inconsistent throughout his career, he has shown that he is a durable pitcher that can strike batters out. Cease has ranked in the top three of his league in strikeouts for four of five seasons and ranked fifth in the AL in 2023.
He also has not gone on the injured list since 2021 with Chicago.
If Ceases’ pattern over the last four seasons holds true, he is on track for a dominant season in 2026. Many MLB teams will still be interested in Cease despite his recent struggles this season but he will need a strong postseason to command a high-paying contract.
