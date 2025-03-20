Padres Exec Reveals Plan for Top Prospect Leo De Vries in 2025
The San Diego Padres are taking their time with top prospect Leo De Vries, not wanting to promote him too quickly.
At just 18 years old, the shortstop could make his big league debut in 2026, if not late in 2025. For now, Padres assistant farm director Mike Daly has him working out with the Double-A group, although High-A isn't out of the question.
“He’s with (the Double-A) San Antonio working group now. That’s something that we’re definitely going to sit down as a group here towards the end of camp and just kind of figure out what’s the best spot for him,” Daly said. “I think the thinking would be Fort Wayne, but … nothing’s final.”
De Vries, who made his professional debut at 17 last April, has the skill needed to be a successful ballplayer — but being the youngest player in the clubhouse comes with its obstacles.
However, Daly recognized that De Vries' baseball IQ is wise beyond his years while taking his first ground balls at the Padres’ spring training complex in Arizona last year.
“There’s a groundball to the third baseman. It’s going to be a double play. Our third baseman kind of kicks it — this is in practice — picks it up and fires it to Leo. Most young guys still try to turn a double play. Leo then recognized that he dropped the ball, there was no double play in order, and he switched his feet and caught the ball like a first baseman,” Daly said. “I asked him later, ‘Where did you learn that?’ He goes, ‘Oh, just playing the game.’ He had played with some older players in some different games, and he recognized the game situation.”
Nothing is guaranteed when it comes to baseball, as players still have perform regardless of age and experience.
This spring, De Vries appeared in nine Cactus League games and recorded two hits in 21 plate appearances. He earned three free passes and stuck out six times.
The Padres believe in De Vries' talent and he believes in himself. His upbringing might have been different than some of his teammatesm but at the end of the day, it's still baseball.
“It’s the same game, right? It’s baseball,” De Vries said through interpreter Danny Sanchez. “My game is just to go out there and have fun on the baseball field.”
