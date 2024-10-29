Padres Executive Drops Out of White Sox Manager Search
The Chicago White Sox have been working to secure their new manager for a while now, and it looks like they’re zeroing in on a decision.
According to Jesse Rogers at ESPN, the team is “getting closer” to finalizing their choice. Rogers also mentioned that two candidates have been ruled out of the race: Clayton McCullough, who serves as the Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach, and A.J. Ellis, a special assistant with the San Diego Padres.
Major League Baseball insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post shared that Ellis stepped away from the White Sox managerial search on his own, citing family reasons. Ellis expressed his gratitude for the team's interest and spoke highly of the White Sox front office, showing appreciation for the opportunity despite ultimately deciding to withdraw.
Ellis, a seasoned MLB veteran with 11 years of playing experience, was an interesting but unconventional option for the White Sox role, mainly because he hasn’t held a managerial or coaching position at any professional level.
After hanging up his cleats, Ellis took on a special assistant role in San Diego, where he’s worked closely with A.J. Preller's front office team, primarily focusing on player development. This background would have been a solid fit for a team like the White Sox, who, after a brutal 121-loss season, appear poised to prioritize rebuilding around young talent.
With both Ellis and McCullough no longer in contention, attention is turning to the newly highlighted frontrunners for the White Sox managerial role.
According to Heyman, the organization is particularly interested in Rangers bench coach and former Padres outfielder Will Venable, Tigers bench coach George Lombard, and former Angels manager Phil Nevin. Heyman added that Venable has long been admired by Chris Getz, making him a candidate to keep an eye on as the team narrows down its options.
The White Sox are desperate for a fresh start following a disastrous 2024 season, which saw them set a modern-era franchise record with 121 losses. Midseason, the team made a big change by letting go of manager Pedro Grifol and naming Grady Sizemore as the interim manager, hoping to stabilize things as they look toward a brighter future.
Sizemore is reportedly still in the running for the job.
Whoever Chicago chooses as their next manager, the goal will be clear: To climb out of the depths after a historically rough season.