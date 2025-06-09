Padres Expected to Be Most Aggressive Team at MLB Trade Deadline: Report
The San Diego Padres fell short of the ultimate goal in 2024. While the Padres orchestrated an impressive performance and were projected to make a deep playoff push, the Friars were eliminated in five games in the National League Division Series.
Then, a lackluster offseason left many around the baseball world wondering how San Diego would put together a winning team given the lack of blockbuster signings in the winter. The Padres' biggest deal of the offseason was the addition of right-hander Nick Pivetta, but aside from that contract, the team had added mostly aging veterans to the roster.
There was some concern the Padres had not done enough to change the franchise's fortunes in 2025, and yet, the team is just one game behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings heading into the rivalry series Monday.
Nevertheless, it appears president of baseball operations A.J. Preller isn't done creating a championship roster as the trade deadline quickly approaches.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale said he expects the Padres to be one of the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline.
"The Philadelphia Phillies, Seattle Mariners, Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres are expected to be the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline," Nightengale writes. "The Phillies will be looking for a center fielder and bullpen help, the Mariners are once again desperate for offense, the Cubs are seeking a front-line starter and relievers, and the Padres are searching for a left fielder."
The ongoing struggles at left field have created a gaping hole for the Padres. While Jason Heyward is the primary left fielder, the veteran is slashing .176/.223/.271 with two home runs, 12 runs batted in, and a .494 OPS.
The Padres have also tried Gavin Sheets at left field with Heyward on the injured list. He's started eight games thus far in the position, but it's certainly not where he typically thrives.
Trading for a left fielder remains a top priority for the Padres, and could be the difference between another early exit and a World Series.
