Dodgers Manager Says Padres Care More About Winning This Week's Series Than LA
With the San Diego Padres slated to host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, sparks will surely be flying in a series that doesn't look to disappoint.
The two National League juggernauts will meet for the first time this season at Petco Park. As the two teams prepare for the highly-anticipated series, manager Dave Roberts spoke on what he thinks this series means.
“Outside of it just being a division opponent and us trying to find a way to win a game, it really doesn’t have any extra impact,” Roberts said Sunday. “I think right now we’re not playing our best baseball, but I think that environment is going to bring out the best in us. It’s a fun place to play a ballgame. But as far as the stakes, right now, I don’t think it has a whole lot.”
Of course every game has value in its own way, but this series has so many implications from the recent history of the two ball clubs to the current divisional standings that show the Padres one game back from first place.
The Dodgers skipper also spoke on what the notoriously passionate San Diego fans will bring regarding a more intense atmosphere.
“Those fans, those players get up for playing us,” Roberts said. “Obviously the geography part of it, the rivalry part of it – but I do think we do a good job of trying not to put too much emphasis on going into that environment other than playing a division rival, because at the end of the day it comes down to playing good baseball. But it’s still fun, though.”
Whatever happens Monday night, it is sure to be fun for the players, fans and maybe even managers.
The Friars have won six of their last 10 games and finally seem to be back on track after a bit of a rough patch in May. Sure, this week will simply be a regular season series against a fellow team in the division, but the added layer of drama and stakes will surely bring out the best of those on the diamond.
