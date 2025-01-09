Padres Face First Arbitration Case in Over a Decade in Frustrating Development
The San Diego Padres could be heading to an arbitration hearing for the first time since 2014 with one of their starting pitchers.
The team was unable to reach a one-year contract agreement with Michael King by Thursday's 10 a.m. PT deadline. As a result, his 2025 salary will be determined in an arbitration hearing next month unless a deal is struck before then.
Both sides must submit their proposed 2025 salary figures by 5 p.m. PT on Thursday. However, negotiations can continue, and an agreement can be reached at any point before the arbitration hearing in February.
The Padres' most recent arbitration hearing occurred in 2014, the year before A.J. Preller became general manager. Starting pitcher Andrew Cashner won that case.
According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, "Preller loathes the idea of a hearing in which the team has to essentially devalue the player over what is a relatively small gap in salary demands."
However, King is a unique case.
In his first full season as a starter, the 29-year-old right-hander finished seventh in the 2024 National League Cy Young voting. He posted a 2.95 ERA, fifth-best in the National League, and recorded 201 strikeouts. With 173.2 innings pitched, he ranked second on the Padres and 14th in the league.
The lack of historical comparisons suggested a possible stalemate in negotiations. While it’s unclear what salary figures the Padres and King will propose to the league, the gap between them could exceed $3 million.
King was acquired from the New York Yankees in the trade package that sent Juan Soto to the American League East and the right-hander exceeded all expectations. After being a reliever with the Yankees, King proved to be more like an ace in the starting rotation, winning 13 games.
While the Padres didn't agree with King, they did reach reach agreements with their other five arbitration-eligible players: infielder Luis Arraez ($14 million), starting pitcher Dylan Cease ($13.75 million), reliever Jason Adam ($4.8 million), pitcher Adrián Morejón ($2 million), and catcher Luis Campusano ($1 million).
Like Cease and Arraez, King is entering his final year of arbitration eligibility and is set to become a free agent following the upcoming season.