Padres Fans Get Unbelievable Praise From MLB Analyst
The San Diego Padres started a little slow but found their footing wrapping up the regular season with a 93-69 record. They advanced past the Atlanta Braves in the wild-card round, before falling to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.
But, this isn't just about the Padres on-field production.
The San Diego fan base was loud and proud for each and every home game throughout the year including the postseason impressing analysts across the sport.
In fact, MLB Network analyst Robert Flores pointed out the Padres fans as becoming one of the best.
“I think that fanbase has emerged as one of the best in all of baseball. In all of sports,” Flores said.
During the Wild Card Round Series against the Braves, Gambling company BetOnline tracked official fan hashtags in every state using geotagged X data from Sunday (the end of the regular season). What the company found was shocking, according to FOX5 San Diego.
"With over 180,000 tweets tracked during the study, San Diego’s “#ForTheFaithful” gained the most fan interest across seven states: Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon and Washington."
How did the rest of the league stack up?
The rest of the list is as follows:
- Guardians – 5 states
- Brewers – 5 states
- Royals – 5 states
- Dodgers – 5 states
- Yankees – 3 states
- Orioles – 3 states
- Phillies – 2 states
- Astros – 2 states
- Mets – 1 state
While that was just for the Wild Card Round Series, the Padres faithful continued to show up for the National League Division Series against the Dodgers and Petco Park was one of the loudest ballparks in all of Major League Baseball.
In 2024, Petco Park ranked third in total attendance and fourth in average attendance across Major League Baseball — and opposing players took notice.
Mookie Betts, the star player for the World Series-winning Los Angeles Dodgers, shared his thoughts on Padres fans. Known for his positive energy, Betts praised the enthusiasm and support San Diego’s fans brought to the ballpark each night.
"To be honest, and I think all of ya'll would agree, that Padres team was the best team and hardest atmosphere. Shoutout to Petco, ya'll support ya'll's team."
Knowing that heading into the 2025 season, the rest of league should be on notice that traveling to San Diego might not be an easy series.