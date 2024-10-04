Padres Fans Will Pay a Pretty Penny to Attend Games 3 And 4 of NLDS At Petco Park
For San Diego Padres fans to attend a home game of the NLDS, it'll be almost double the price of a ticket at Dodger Stadium.
The average price of Games 3 and 4 resale tickets at Petco Park are approximately $318, per Logitix.
There are two things to take note of. Petco Park is smaller than Dodger Stadium, therefore San Diego fans will have to purchase any home game tickets quickly.
Petco Park has 42,445 seats available, whereas Dodger Stadium has 56,000 seats available. The different seating capacities may play a role in ticket prices.
Additionally, for fans that are purchasing NLDS tickets through the Ticketmaster website, an important message pops up.
“Petco Park is located in San Diego,” the notification said. “Sales to this event will be restricted to residents of San Diego County, southern Orange County, western Arizona, Las Vegas and the surrounding area, and all of Baja California. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside San Diego County, southern Orange county, western Arizona, Las Vegas, and the surrounding area, and all of Baja California will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”
Dodger Stadium has no restrictions for fans located beyond Los Angeles County. But the restrictions at Petco Park could also have played a part in spiking the prices.
Tickets for all games of the NLDS are currently still available for purchase. Nevertheless, the Padres are determined to keep any blue out of San Diego.
At the start of the season, baseball fans didn't think the Padres would go as far as they've come. Padres general manager A.J. Preller was the one of masterminds behind San Diego's recent success.
A slew of calculated moves by Preller bolstered the roster throughout the season. Players including Jurickson Profar, Dylan Cease, Luis Arraez, Donovan Solano, and David Peralta were all key additions to the San Diego clubhouse.
"This team, you talk about the chemistry, and the pieces just fit," Preller told AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. "A lot of people ask me: Is there one player, two players who drive that? No. It's legitimately everyone.
"Jurickson Profar, [it's] his energy, his smile and how that fits with Tatis and Manny. Solano, his experience, Peralta's energy and his edginess, Jackson Merrill as a young guy that's brought so much to this group -- you can point to so many guys in this room as to why it all fits. That's the beauty of this team."
Padres fans will have to pay a considerable amount to witness the team compete against the best of the NL West, but it'll be more than worth it since the Padres are confident they'll defeat the Dodgers.