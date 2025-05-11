Padres' Fernando Tatis Admits He's Fatigued After Hot Start to Season
San Diego Padres All-Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. cited fatigue as a reason why he has avoided using a leg kick during his at bats in May.
“Just (trying to) find solutions,” said Tatis to the San Diego Union-Tribune, explaining the change. “It depends how I’m feeling. I’ve been a little bit more tired after the first month. The body is a little fatigued. I was feeling my hands were getting a little slower. Not significant, but missing a couple pitches.”
Tatis used a leg kick in less than half of his plate appearances in four games May 4-7, and did not use one in any of his trips to the dish Friday night.
Tatis has played in 37 of the Padres' opening 38 games this season, the exception being the final game of a three game series against the Athletics April 9. He came in as a pinch-hitter May 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, drawing a walk in his only plate appearance.
The fatigue didn't show during Saturday night's 21-0 blowout against the Rockies, in which the Friars posted the largest margin of victory in a shutout this season. It was the second largest margin of victory across all games played in MLB only behind the Cincinnati Reds' 24-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles April 20. The right fielder went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk, three runs and three RBIs. All 12 Padres to step into the batter's box reached base safely.
The 26-year old is a key piece in the Padres lineup and has proved his importance this season, leading the National League in Wins Above Replacement (2.9) and his team in runs (32), hits (46), home runs (9) and RBIs (22). His 166 OPS+ is better than all Padres batters except center fielder Jackson Merrill (237) and second baseman Jake Cronenworth (177). The All-Stars both missed a month due to injury.
