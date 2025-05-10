Mike Shildt Provide Latest Injury Update on Padres Star Pitcher
San Diego Padres pitcher Dylan Cease had his best start of the season against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, pitching into the seventh inning while only allowing a run before he had to leave due to a forearm cramp.
Cease had not gotten off to his typical impressive start in the 2025 season, experiencing a higher walk rate than usual and struggling to place his pitches well, but things seemingly started to click in New York.
He pitched a no-hitter through six innings, but his bid ended when he gave up a home run to Cody Bellinger.
Cease had never experienced that kind of cramping before and was unsure of what to expect, though he seemed ready to keep hitting the mound.
“It feels good,” Cease told reporters after playing catch on Friday. “No pain. I had never had that before, so I didn’t know what to expect. No cramping. I think it’s fine.”
Manager Mike Schildt stated that there should be no long-term ramifications from the injury, and it should simply be a matter of getting past the sensation.
"Not an issue,” Shildt told reporters. “Not an issue afterward. Not an issue with strength, not an issue with flexibility. … There is nothing beyond that feeling he had that we got ahead of, hopefully, and it’s nothing that is going to be recurring.”
The Padres will hope that the version of Cease that left Yankee Stadium continues to show up, as he has a 4.91 ERA, which is uncharacteristically high for the race.
However, he has already produced 0.9 WAR and has an expected ERA of 4.02, indicating that he is set to have better times going forward.
