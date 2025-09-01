Padres' Fernando Tatis Dealing With Hamstring Injury
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. suffered a hamstring injury during the Padres' 7-2 loss against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.
Tatis charged in for a bloop single in the seventh inning, and left the play grabbing at the back of his leg. He finished the inning on defense, however manager Mike Shildt removed him, and several of his teammates, as they were down seven runs.
The right fielder revealed he just had a "little tightness, nothing crazy," and plans to play in Monday's series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.
The 26-year-old has struggled with hamstring issues in the past, most notably in 2019 when he missed more than a month due to a hamstring strain.
Tatis remaining healthy is crucial for the Padres, who are already missing several key players due to injury. Michael King has missed a majority of the season, starting just 11 games, Jackson Merrill has been out since the middle of August with an ankle issue and Xander Bogaerts fouled a ball off the top of his foot, landing him on the injured list for at least a few weeks.
Additionally, the Padres only have one option behind Tatis in right field with Ramon Laureano covering center in Bryce Johnson. Johnson has had a solid season so far for the Friars, posting a .333 batting average in 54 at-bats, however the lack of depth should be a cause of concern for the Padres.
The All-Star is arguably the most important player on the team, and his absence would significantly hinder the Friars' ability to remain in the race for the division.
He ranks in the top 10 percent in MLB in batting run value, baserunning run value and fielding run value, and is also in the 90th percentile in xwOBA despite his regular slumps throughout the 2025 season.
The Padres head into their matchup against the Orioles just two games behind the Dodgers in the NL West, and will look to gain back some ground after losing a game after their loss Sunday. They will look to Dylan Cease to get them off to a good start against Baltimore, and hope he can turn his season around as the postseason grows closer.
The Padres will take the field to open the game on Monday at 3:40 p.m. PT.
