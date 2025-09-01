Padres Appear to Have Found 2026 Starting Left Fielder, Says Insider
San Diego Padres insider AJ Cassavell believes the Friars have found their 2026 Opening Day left fielder in deadline day acquisition Ramon Laureano.
The outfielder arrived at the deadline from the Baltimore Orioles with All-Star Ryan O'Hearn, finally addressing the Padres' need for a left fielder. After releasing Jason Heyward in June after he had already been on the injured list for a month, the Padres fielded designated hitter Gavin Sheets in left, creating other holes in the lineup.
Laureano's contract has a $6.5 million club option for the 2026 season, and with the way the 30-year-old is swinging the bat, the Padres would be foolish to pursue other options.
"The transition has been seamless," wrote Cassavell. "The Padres were already expected to pick up Laureano’s $6 million team option for next season. But given the way he’s performed -- and the fit -- that option looks especially team-friendly right now.
"Laureano appears destined to become the Padres’ 2026 Opening Day left fielder. That was baked into the price the Padres paid the Orioles when they traded for him at the Deadline. But now they won’t need to spend any further resources looking for a left fielder this offseason."
Since arriving in San Diego, Laureano is batting .305 and has an OPS of .935. During August, Laureano has led the team with seven home runs, 23 RBIs and 18 runs. His wRC+ of 161 in August is second on the team behind only Jake Cronenworth.
The Padres have closed the gap at the top of the NL West, largely in part to Laureano's contributions on both offense and defense. They currently sit two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division, and will look to capitalize on a favorable run of games to kick off September.
The Padres are heading straight back into action after dropping their weekend series against the Minnesota Twins, and will face Laureano's former team on Monday, the Orioles. Dylan Cease will start for the Padres and hope to gain some momentum heading into the end of the regular season.
The opening game of the series comes Monday at 3:40 p.m. PT.
