Padres' Fernando Tatis Gets MVP Praise After First Career Walk-Off Home Run
San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a walk-off two-run home run to secure a victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night.
Tatis stepped up to the plate with the game tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning, facing closer Kenley Jansen. With a runner on first base and on a 2-2 pitch, he hit a definitive home run, punctuated by a dramatic bat flip.
It was the first walk-off home run of Tatis' career, a significant moment for a player who has emerged as one of the game's best and most charismatic on-field talents.
He is having an MVP-caliber season, standing out as one of the front-runners for the award.
Padres manager Mike Shildt believes Tatis is capable of dominating a team in all aspects of the game.
“Tati’s been MVP-caliber,” Shildt said after the game.
“It’s just right there every night. In simple terms, you think, when you’ve got players on your team, ‘How do they beat the other team?’ And he literally beats you every way possible on a baseball field.”
Tatis already boasts a 2.7 WAR, slashing .316/.389/.574 and having an impressive 170 wRC+. He has 11 home runs, 36 RBIs and eight stolen baes.
He is generating all of this offense while also being one of the steadiest gloves in the league, wielding a massive arm that runners rarely challenge. He also poses a significant threat on the base paths for opposing pitchers.
If Tatis can maintain this level of performance and create more memorable moments like he did on Tuesday night, he could disrupt the preseason expectations and win the National League MVP.
