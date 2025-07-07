Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Had to Cancel Hotel Reservation After Being Named All-Star
San Diego Padres right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. had to cancel his vacation plans for the All-Star break, as he squeaked into the Midsummer Classic through the player balloting system.
Tatis received 311 votes from players, which placed him sixth in National League outfielders voting, good enough to send him to his third MLB All-Star Game.
“I’m not going to lie, I already had a hotel booked somewhere where I can relax and chill (during the All-Star break),” Tatis said hours later. “But, you know, I’m definitely happy. I already canceled my stay at the hotel, and we’re going to be out there in Atlanta.”
The 2025 season will mark the first time Tatis has made the All-Star Game consecutive times.
He has a .800 OPS this season, hitting 15 homers and driving in 39 runs. He has the second-highest OPS, OPS+ and on-base percentage on the Padres, and leads the team in home runs this season.
Fellow Padres Jason Adam and Manny Machado will join Tatis at the All-Star Game. The other outfielders to make the cut in the National League are Ronald Acuna Jr., Pete Crow-Armstrong, Kyle Tucker, Corbin Carroll, Kyle Stowers and James Wood.
Tatis placed just outside of the Phase 1 cutoff during the fan vote, which included Teoscar Hernandez, Andy Pages and Juan Soto, none of whom are on the National League's roster.
Tatis and the Padres have gained two games on the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers since Friday, as they took two of their three games against the Texas Rangers over the weekend. Tatis went 3-for-7 with three walks during the Padres' wins, and hit his first triple since April 20 on Friday.
The Padres are now seven games behind the Dodgers — tied with the San Francisco Giants — and have a minor lead over them in the Wild Card due to their win percentage.
