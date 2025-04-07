Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Reacts to 80-Game Suspension for Jurickson Profar
The San Diego Padres are off to a red-hot start this season and already looking like one of the most feared teams in MLB thanks to a new-look roster and the same, elevated play by the Padres' biggest stars.
A key member and beloved fan favorite from last season's team, Jurickson Profar, has since signed a three-year, $42 million offseason deal with the Atlanta Braves. It was announced last week that he will be serving an 80-game suspension due to testing positive for a banned substance.
More news: Padres Right With Dodgers in First MLB Power Rankings of 2025 Season
Fernando Tatis Jr. was known to have had a close relationship while the two outfielders played side by side at Petco Park. The superstar spoke to the media last week about his former teammate.
“It’s really tough," Tatis said. "He’s my brother. I love him to death. Man, I’m here for him. Everybody knows the rules. Everybody knows the process and we just need to follow this process. And, you know, it’s part of it.”
As difficult as this is for the newly-signed member of the Braves, Tatis is the perfect person to help out his friend through this process.
Unfortunately, Tatis has also gone through the process of being suspended for 80 games, but instead of being down due to getting handed a huge suspension while rehabbing an injury, he has shown how dominant he was in his return.
More news: Padres Lose First Game of Season, Won't Dethrone Dodgers
Tatis followed up the 2022 injury-riddled/suspension serving campaign with 25 home runs, 78 RBIs, and a WAR of 5.2.
This past season, he slugged 21 home runs with a higher batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS in 39 less games due to a recovery from a stress fracture in his femur and trying to play through it earlier in the season.
He had a monster October slash line of .425/.500/.1.000 and an absurd OPS of 1.500 over those seven games including four dingers and seven RBIs.
If there is anyone to have in Profar's corner during this suspension experience, Tatis is the best guy to have.
More news: Padres Fans Will Love Jackson Merrill's Goals for 2025 Season
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.