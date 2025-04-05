Padres Fans Will Love Jackson Merrill's Goals for 2025 Season
It takes some MLB players years to make it to their first postseason. And some never get the chance to make their playoff debut.
In his rookie season, outfielder Jackson Merrill played a key role in the San Diego Padres' run to the National League Division Series. But the 2024 NL All-Star wants more.
"Win a World Series, that's always the next step," Merrill said.
San Diego came close to their first NL Championship Series since 2022. But their bats went cold and the Los Angeles Dodgers ended the Padres’ season in Game 5 of the NLDS.
Merrill was the last of his teammates to exit the clubhouse after the loss. He emphasized that winning as a team is more important to him than his individual accomplishments.
"I could have personal achievements all the live long day, but it doesn't matter if we're not winning," Merrill said. "That's how I've played the game since I was born — it doesn't matter what I'm doing on the field if we're not winning."
Merrill shined in his rookie season with the Padres in 2024, so much so that San Diego gave Merrill a nine-year, $135 million, contract extension that will span through the 2034 season.
He finished second in National League Rookie of the Year voting behind Pittsburgh Pirates’ starting pitcher Paul Skenes. Merrill was also the Padres’ regular center fielder, and he established himself as one of San Diego’s top hitters.
Despite being one of the youngest members of the Padres, Merrill has risen into a leadership role on the team. And it is clear the soon-to-be-22-year-old has major goals for San Diego through the next decade.
So far this season, the Padres have made progress toward Merrill's goal of winning a World Series. San Diego opened the 2025 season with a 7-0 start, which is the best in franchise history.
Merrill is also looking even stronger than he did last season. The former first-round draft pick has slashed .429/.452/.714 and logged two home runs, 12 hits, and eight RBIs through eight games this season.
There is still a lot of baseball to be played before Merrill's goal will be able to come into fruition. But the Padres seem to be on the right track toward the first World Series title in franchise history.
