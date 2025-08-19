Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Remains Confident After Being Swept By Dodgers
Fernando Tatis Jr. said all the right things — publicly, at least — after the Padres' 5-4 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
The three-game sweep at the hands of their fiercest rivals allowed the Padres to lose first place in the National League West — for now.
More news: Padres' Jackson Merrill Provides Concerning Injury Update
While not shirking his share of responsibility, Tatis clung to the positives: six weeks remain in the regular season. The Padres host the Dodgers for three games beginning Friday at Petco Park. There's no reason to throw in the towel yet.
“We’re still aiming to win the division,” Tatis Jr. told reporters after the game. “We’re going to face them next week. A lot of baseball left. And with this team, we can do anything.”
For his part, Tatis went 3-for-11 in the series with a pair of walks. Two of his hits went for doubles. He was stranded on base twice in the Padres' 6-0 loss Saturday, and drove in their first run Sunday.
But Tatis also ran into an out when he was caught stealing in the first inning Saturday — just ahead of a ground-rule double by Luis Arraez, wiping out a potential early lead. He also struck out in the fifth inning Sunday with Freddy Fermin on first base and the Padres trailing 4-1. He was not above criticism for his role in the three straight losses, and he didn't isolate any individuals for their part in the collective defeat.
“Obviously, we didn’t play our best,” Tatis said. “Regroup and get it going the next series. … No special details. We just could’ve played better.”
More news: Padres Officially Release Former Top Prospect Pitcher in Surprise Move
The Padres host the San Francisco Giants for four games beginning Monday. Since the Dodgers will simultaneously play four games against the Colorado Rockies — owners of baseball's worst record at 35-89 — it's possible, though not likely, that the standings could reverse between now and Friday's series opener at Petco Park.
Regardless, the Padres' fate is in their own hands — literally, in the case of Tatis, when he bats leadoff against the Giants. They begin the series with a 97.1 percent chance of making the playoffs, per FanGraphs, and a 16.2 percent chance of winning the National League West. Regardless of how they get there, their odds of winning the World Series stand at 6.3 percent.
So yes, the projections are telling you there's still a chance the Padres will win the division, but you don't have to take their word for it. Take Tatis' word for it instead.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.