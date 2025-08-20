Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Reveals What He Talked About With Dodgers' Dave Roberts
Tensions are always high when the San Diego Padres face the Los Angeles Dodgers. But one weekend a season, the two teams come together to represent the National League in the All-Star game.
This season, outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., third baseman Manny Machado and relievers Jason Adam, Robert Suarez and Adrian Morejon represented the Padres in the All-Star game.
Two-way player Shohei Ohtani, first baseman Freddie Freeman, catcher Will Smith and starting pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Yoshinobu Yamamoto represented the Dodgers on the field. In addition to five players, Los Angeles was also represented by manager Dave Roberts, who led the NL All-Star team for the fourth time in his career.
A month after their heated series in June that saw players getting hit by pitches and benches-clearing feuds, the rivals became teammates at the All-Star game.
Tatis Jr. and Ohtani, who are two of the best players in MLB, were hit by several pitches in that June series. And so, the All-Star game was the perfect opportunity for Tatis Jr. to confront Roberts about the pitches.
But Tatis Jr. revealed before the teams’ series against LA that he never talked to Roberts about getting hit by pitches. He said they both kept it professional and focused on baseball.
“We just talked some really good baseball conversation, that was about it. But, we’re professionals in there and we have just good conversations about our baseball, and everybody was in a good spot,” Tatis Jr. told reporters.
The NL went on to defeat the American League All-Stars in an extra-innings Home Run Derby.
The Dodgers and Padres’ recent series was expected to also be intense because the squads were neck-and-neck for first place in the NL West.
Tatis Jr. was not hit by any pitches in the recent series at Dodger Stadium, and he went 3-for-11 against Los Angeles over the weekend. The three-time NL All-Star struck out four times throughout the series but drove in one run for the Padres in the series finale.
The Dodgers ultimately swept the Padres and there were no heated incidents during the series. But when the teams go head-to-head again in San Diego this weekend, it could be a different story.
