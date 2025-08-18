Padres Pitcher Doesn't Like Facing the Dodgers for One Major Reason
San Diego Padres relief pitcher Yuki Matsui revealed he doesn't like facing the Los Angeles Dodgers due to the heightened media coverage around him when he faces off against two-way player Shohei Ohtani.
“(Ohtani) hit me well last season,” Matsui said through his interpreter. “This season I’m trying to execute my off-speed pitches well, my command, all that stuff so I have advantage so I can get him out. When he hits off me, obviously there’s huge Japanese media coverage, so I’m trying not to allow that to happen.”
Matsui pitched to Ohtani one time over the weekend, causing the three-time MVP to fly out during their loss on Saturday. Japanese reporters swarmed his locker after the game.
“Every time we play against the Dodgers, it’s like this,” Matsui said. “I’ve gotten used to it.”
All things considered, Matsui has a great record against the Dodgers in his career. Through his 13 appearances against the Padres' divisional rivals, he has a 1.64 ERA with 15 strikeouts.
He has had a turbulent season all together, though, starting out hot and keeping an ERA which hovered around 2.00 through the middle of May until a rough stretch of games brought it up to 3.52 by the end of that month. His ERA currently sits at 4.63, however he hasn't allowed a run in his last four outings, spanning five innings.
The Padres, unfortunately, couldn't mirror Matsui's results against the Dodgers this weekend. The Padres dropped all three of the games over the weekend, suffering their first sweep against the Dodgers this season and surrendering the season series despite keeping the first and final games excruciatingly close.
They came into the weekend leading the NL West by a game, however now trail the Dodgers by two as they head into a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. The Padres will hope to remain within striking distance from the Dodgers, who will have their own four-game series against the Colorado Rockies, as they play against each other for the final time this season in a three-game series from Friday to Sunday.
The Padres' opening game against the Giants comes on Monday at Petco Park at 6:40 p.m. PT.
