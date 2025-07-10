Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Takes Another Shot at Dodgers While On ESPN
The San Diego Padres' series-clinching 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers at Petco Park was nationally broadcast on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball. In addition to being a chance to showcase a sold-out summer crowd at Petco Park, it was a chance for right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. to showcase his personality.
Tatis did just that while mic'd up during ESPN's traditional in-game interview.
Tatis was asked to name his favorite ballparks to play in outside of San Diego. He started by naming Citi Field, where Fernando Tatis Sr. played in his final year as a major league regular with the Mets (2009).
Then, Tatis named one of his least favorite road haunts: "Definitely not Dodger Stadium."
Tatis has heard his share of boos around baseball, particularly after the PED suspension that derailed his 2022 season. Perhaps nowhere are they louder than Dodger Stadium, where fans in Los Angeles have made a habit of booing any Padres player in recent years.
If he isn't a fan of the crowds, the commute, or the visitors' clubhouse, Tatis at least seems to be a fan of the Dodger Stadium batter's box.
The two-time All-Star has hit 12 home runs at Dodger Stadium, more than he's hit at any ballpark away from home since his 2019 debut. His eight stolen bases in 38 games are also a career-high for any road ballpark.
Tatis owns a career .297/.363/.579 slash line in Los Angeles, well above his .276/.351/.520 averages.
In two games in the 2024 National League Division Series in LA, Tatis went 5 for 8 with two home runs, three RBIs, and no strikeouts in 10 plate appearances — a huge reason why San Diego nearly eliminated the eventual World Series champions in a memorable five-game series.
But perhaps there is a little recency bias at work. In four games in Los Angeles this year, Tatis is 2 for 14 (.143) with no extra-base hits. He capped an 0-for-4 night at Dodger Stadium on June 19 by absorbing a pitch from Dodgers rookie Jack Little in his right wrist.
A benches-clearing argument followed. That was the last time Tatis set foot in Dodger Stadium; fortunately his injury was not serious, though Tatis is 12 for 58 (.207) in 16 games since the beaning.
In any event, Tatis' in-game interview suggests he's in no hurry to get back to Los Angeles. He's not alone; the Padres are 2-5 against the Dodgers this season.
Fortunately for Tatis and the Padres, they only have three games left on the schedule in L.A. this season, Aug. 15-17.
