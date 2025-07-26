Padres Fielding Offers on Multiple Pitchers as Trade Deadline Nears
The San Diego Padres are expected to have a busy deadline, and could ship out a number of pitchers in their quest to round out their team.
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal stated the Padres are drawing trade inquiries on big leaguers Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek as well as Double-A prospects Henry Baez and Braden Nett. He believes all four could contribute to the Padres' rotation in 2026 if they stay with the organization.
After spending last season with the big league club, Kolek has had an up and down 2025 season with the Friars. He opened up his season with two scoreless starts — including a complete game shutout — but hasn't quite been as good since, posting a 4.28 ERA and getting sent down for a two-week spell in July.
Bergert has spent more time than Kolek in Triple-A this season, though has still made 10 appearances in MLB in 2025. He has a 2.84 ERA through 31.2 innings.
Nett is the Padres' No. 3 prospect, and has 16 starts in Double-A this season. He has a 3.53 ERA and has struck out 82 batters in 71.1 innings. His teammate Baez has started 19 games and has a 1.96 ERA, though with a lower strikeout rate. He is the Padres' No. 13 prospect.
The Padres are clearly confident in their rotation if they are willing to part with these pieces, and could look towards their lineup come the deadline. The Padres' need for a left fielder is well documented, and they could certainly add depth or starting pieces in other areas as well.
