Padres Free Agent Jurickson Profar Could Sign With NL West Rival: Report
The San Diego Padres have yet to make any major league signings this winter. The fate of free agents such as Jurickson Profar remains to be seen.
Profar is coming off a strong season with the Padres where he recorded a .280/.380/.459 slash line and hit a career-high 24 home runs. Additionally, he also hit 29 doubles and stole 10 bases. Profar's energy and enthusiasm he brought to the team was undeniable during his one season with the team.
As a free agent, Profar is seeking a three-year deal, at least. The length of the deal combined with the value of the contract could put the Padres out of the running for the outfielder, which leaves the door open for another NL West team to snag Profar.
According to MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the San Francisco Giants are looking to add another bat to the lineup.
"Even after extending Matt Chapman and signing Adames, the Giants could look to add another bat, with Alonso, Anthony Santander, Jurickson Profar and Teoscar Hernández among the potential options," Feinsand wrote.
The Giants made a huge splash this offseason after signing free agent shortstop Willy Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal. After San Francisco secured their franchise shortstop, it was evident the organization was hoping to reach contender status next season.
It's very possible the Giants will add a starting pitcher and another bat to the roster before spring training. The Buster Posey era as president of baseball operations has shown a more aggressive approach this winter and adding a bat like Profar's wouldn't be a stretch.
Meanwhile, San Diego is taking a much more faint approach, at least so far. The Padres are faced with pretty significant financial issues this offseason. While trying to build a championship-winning roster, the organization wants to spend less.
“We’re not naive that there are certain organizations that have just more competitive advantages,” manager Mike Shildt said. “That’s no state secret, right? We live that every day. I can look at that, and we can look at that as, ‘Oh, woe is us. We don’t have the resources. We don’t have the flexibility. We don’t have the payroll or the income streams.’ And that can be absolutely accurate and factual, and it is. The reality from my seat, our clubhouse seat, our team seat is, it’s still a game that requires you to play right, compete a certain way, play the game a certain way. Clearly the more resources you have, the more talent you can accrue, and that’s real. Talent shows up. We can’t kid ourselves. But effectively it’s about how we’re going to figure out a way to compete and play the game right with the ability that we’ve been given.”
More news: Padres Among 3 Teams With ‘Greatest Interest’ in Free Agent Infielder