Padres Among 3 Teams With ‘Greatest Interest’ in Free Agent Infielder: Report
Hyeseong Kim, one of the KBO’s premier hitters, was officially posted by the Kiwoom Heroes on Dec. 4, and his 30-day window to negotiate a deal with any Major League Baseball club opened on Dec. 5.
With only a few days left before the window closes on Jan. 3, Kim is reportedly attracting the attention of three teams, including the San Diego Padres.
The Korean media company YTN recently published a report that was translated via Google stating the following: "The three teams that have shown the greatest interest are Seattle and LA Angels, which are short on second basemen, and San Diego, which needs an infield utility player."
The deadline to sign the 25-year-old second baseball is Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. PT. Any team prepared to pay the necessary release fee and any applicable supplemental costs to the Kiwoom Heroes can enter talks with Kim.
Over eight seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes, Kim has maintained a .304 batting average and a .364 on-base percentage. Known for his speed, he has stolen at least 20 bases annually for the past seven seasons, peaking at 46 in 2021. A left-handed hitter, Kim posted an impressive .326/.383/.458 slash line this year, along with 11 home runs and 30 stolen bases.
Kim is a standout defender in the middle infield, earning KBO Golden Glove honors at second base in both 2022 and 2023, after previously winning the award at shortstop in 2021.
Kim debuted in the KBO in 2017 and became a full-time starter the following year, compiling a career batting line of .306/.364/.403 with 211 stolen bases — the most in the league since 2018.
The Kiwoom Heroes have a history of posting players to MLB, including Ha-Seong Kim, who joined the San Diego Padres and became a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, Jung-ho Kang, who signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates in January 2015, Byung-ho Park, who went to the Minnesota Twins in December 2015, and Jung-hoo Lee, who recently signed with the San Francisco Giants in December 2023.
Under KBO posting rules, the release fee is structured as follows: 20 percent of the first $25 million, 17.5 percent of the next $25 million, and 15 percent of any amount exceeding $50 million.
For instance, if a player signs for over $50 million, his former team would receive $5 million for the first $25 million, $4,375,000 for the next $25 million, and 15 percent of the remainder.