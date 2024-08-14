Padres Go For Sweep vs Pirates: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
David Peralta hit a home run Tuesday in the Padres' shutout victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wednesday, he's in the starting lineup for the rematch on the occasion of his 37th birthday.
It's a revenge game for Padres starter Martín Perez, who was traded from the Pirates to the Padres on July 30.
Here's what you need to know as the Padres look to sweep the Pirates out of Petco Park:
How to Watch
• Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
• Location: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
• TV Broadcast: Padres.tv. Local channels and cable packages are listed below:
Spectrum - Hawaii: 230 or 443, SoCal: 305 or 443
Cox - San Diego – 83, Las Vegas - Yurview Channel
DTV DBS – 694-3
DTV Stream – 694
AT&T U-verse – 781/1781
• Radio: 97.3-FM
Odds
• Moneyline: Padres -135 / Pirates +114
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
In terms of pitching, Mitch Keller for the Pirates (10-6, 3.56 ERA) has been solid this season. The Padres' Martin Perez (2-5, 4.78 ERA) has struggled, but could find some rhythm against the slumping Pirates — the team that traded him July 30 after he made 16 starts for them to begin the year. San Diego appears to be the stronger team right now, and given Pittsburgh’s ongoing struggles, the Padres should be able to complete the sweep.
More
• Padres reliever Jason Adam has been stellar since being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays, with a 0.71 WHIP and .160 opponents’ average over seven scoreless appearances. Adam’s whiff rate ranks in the 97th percentile among relievers
• Padres hitters have the best average against right-handed starters (.273) of any team in baseball
• The Padres' 18-4 record since the All-Star break (.818 winning percentage) ranks as the best in baseball during that time.
