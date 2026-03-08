Will Jason Adam Be Ready for Opening Day? Latest on Padres Star

San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Jason Adam is expecting to be ready for Opening Day, he told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Acee wrote: "[Adam] threw a bullpen while in San Diego this week for the birth of his fifth daughter and said he remains on track to be ready for Opening Day."

On Friday, manager Craig Stammen said Adam “has a chance” to be on the Padres' Opening Day roster.

“I don’t want to put a percentage on it,” Stammen said. “He has a chance to make the team out of spring training. He has a chance to not.”

Adam suffered a season-ending left-quadriceps tendon rupture last September, which required surgery. The recovery was expected to be six to nine months, but he has been pitching without any issues for the last three months.

The Padres are being cautious with Adam as the team is slow-playing his defensive work because it requires more sudden and unexpected movements.

How Did Jason Adam Perform in 2025 for Padres?

The loss of Adam in the Padres bullpen was monumental last year given the right-hander sported a 1.93 ERA with 70 strikeouts across 65.1 innings of work. He was one of three Padres relievers to be selected to the All-Star Game last summer.

The Padres had the best bullpen in baseball last season, finishing the year with a league-leading 3.06 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and held opponents to a .191 batting average. The bullpen was the backbone of the 2025 Padres, so losing such a critical piece like Adam was certainly costly for the squad down the stretch and into the postseason.

Who Will Replace Jason Adam on the Opening Day Roster if He's Not Healthy?

In the off chance Adam is unable to get back in time for Opening Day and opens the season on the injured list, the Padres have plenty of options to replace him in the bullpen.

Right-handed pitcher Ty Adcock, who signed a Major League deal with the Padres this offseason, has impressed thus far in spring training and could take Adam's spot early in the season. Right-handed Bradgley Rodriguez is likely already in the bullpen with the injury to Bryan Hoeing, but other pitchers competing for spots include Kyle Hart, Alek Jacob, Ron Marinaccio and Logan Gillaspie, among others.

