Padres' Kryptonite Comes In Form of Least Expected Team
The San Diego Padres have no choice but to play perfect baseball in order to take the lead in the National League West division race. Unfortunately, the Padres couldn't clinch Friday's game against the lowly Colorado Rockies.
San Diego fell 7-3 to the Rockies after a lackluster performance from starting pitcher Matt Waldron. With the loss, the Padres have lost the season series to the Rockies.
"The Padres, meantime, have lost the season series to the Rockies — who’ve won seven of the first 11 — but they’ve also won eight straight series since the All-Star break. That includes taking two of three from the Rockies at Petco Park after dropping the opener earlier this month."
In Waldron's first inning on the mound, he gave up a costly three-run homer. Then the second inning of the matchup, Waldron gave up a two-run dinger, which only added insurance to Colorado's lead.
“Maybe it’s like a preparation thing or just how I go out there, but that first inning, it’s tough,” Waldron told Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “It hurts to let my teammates down, especially so early, like, just give the momentum away, but I gotta wear it.
“Yeah, I’ll get real with whatever work I need to do and give myself the best chance to perform out there and to win again.”
Waldron exited the game after 5 2/3 innings, but the damage had been done in the first two frames of the contest. Along with six strikeouts, he allowed seven earned runs, nine hits, and a walk.
“I thought he righted his ship, was able to get into the sixth inning in this ballpark,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “You know, again, wasn’t able to be as efficient or clean in the first, but after that was — a little bit of a second too — but then third, fourth, fifth was clean and was able to go back and grab some of that sixth, which was an important couple of outs there.”
The right-hander is trending in the wrong direction for San Diego as he's posted a 5.88 ERA through his last nine starts.
The Los Angeles Dodgers now lead the NL West by three games, following Friday night's comeback win against the St. Louis Cardinals.
San Diego is still tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks as both clubs desperately reach for the Dodgers' coveted lead.
The Padres showed interest in acquiring no-hit pitcher Blake Snell at the trade deadline. Snell returning to San Diego would've been exactly what the club needed to put them over the top.
Now, Waldron's untimely performance has hindered the Padres from stealing the lead from Los Angeles. San Diego has no choice but to pick up the pieces and play perfect baseball down the stretch.