Padres Have Been Approached on Blockbuster Trade for $74 Million All-Star
The San Diego Padres have remained quiet this winter, making no major offseason moves so far. Compared to other teams, the Padres have a limited spending budget this offseason.
San Diego has been in conversation with the St. Louis Cardinals about a potential trade, but money seems to be causing hesitation. The Cardinals are open to trading eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is set to earn $74 million over the next three seasons. However, the Padres may not have the budget to add Arenado to the payroll.
"San Diego has been approached, but according to a source the Padres are not sure they have the financial flexibility to take on that contract," STL Today’s Derrick Goold said. Instead, the Padres might ask the Cardinals to eat money in any Arenado trade.
More News: Padres Talking Trade on 3 All-Stars, Including One Surprising One
For the Cardinals, Goold expects Arenado’s position to be filled by second baseman Nolan Gorman. After trading Arenado, St. Louis will likely seek pitchers, specifically reinforcement for the starting rotation.
Arenado will be difficult to trade, especially because his contract includes a no-trade clause. The Southern California native has already denied a trade to the Houston Astros. Arenado will only waive his no-trade clause for teams that offer a better opportunity than the Cardinals.
The Padres nearly defeated the 2024 World Series champions in the National League Division Series. Therefore, Arenado would likely approve a trade to San Diego, if the Padres were able to pay his contract.
Although Arenado boasts an impressive baseball resume, adding the 10-time NL Gold Glove third baseman may not be in the Padres’ best interest. Not only would he consume a large portion of San Diego’s small budget, but the Padres already have a superstar third baseman.
Manny Machado signed an 11-year, $350 million contract with the Padres in 2023. The two-time Padres’ Most Valuable Player logged 100 games at third base last season. But, Machado also played 51 games as San Diego’s designated hitter. If Arenado were to be traded to the Padres, he would be competing with Machado for the everyday third base spot.
Outfielder Jurickson Profar and infielder Ha-Seong Kim are both free agents this offseason. The Padres also lost catcher Kyle Higashioka to the Texas Rangers. Additionally, starting pitcher Joe Musgrove will be sidelined for the entire 2025 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Therefore, the Padres’ biggest needs are a corner outfielder, a catcher, and potentially another starting pitcher.