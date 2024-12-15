Padres Talking Trade on 3 All-Stars, Including One Surprising One
The San Diego Padres are hoping to keep their payroll level relatively unchanged from 2024 to 2025. The goal is no easy feat as the Padres are faced with somewhat of a financial pickle heading into next season.
In 2023, the Padres shed $90 million in payroll after trading Juan Soto to the New York Yankees. While president of baseball operations A.J. Preller worked his magic last offseason, making acquisitions such as starting pitcher Dylan Cease and outfielder Jurickson Profar, the organization faces massive player raises and expiring contracts.
The Padres still need to add a starter in a rotation that includes Cease, Michael King, and Yu Darvish. Additionally, if the Padres were to lose free agents like Profar and Luis Arraez it would create more holes on the roster.
Other clubs are aware of the financial frenzy the Padres are in, and thus, the team has received inquiries regarding a number of their All-Stars including Cease, Arraez, and surprisingly Xander Bogaerts.
Bogaerts has nine years remaining on his $285 million contract, but the Padres are listening to clubs that have asked about the infielder. Although parting ways with Bogaerts would provide financial relief for San Diego, his departure would in turn create another void on the roster.
Although things may look dim because of the complex financial situation of the organization, the Padres have never been the biggest spenders in the National League West.
“The reality is, the Padres are never going to be able to compete financially and roster-wise completely with the Dodgers,” Preller said in 2020. “So what’s your next best option? Let’s do the best we can and if we get there, we can beat them in a seven-game series.”
Although the Padres may not be spending as much as their NL West rivals, San Diego has been able to remain a contender. Fans will have to patiently wait for the offseason saga to unfold until the roster for 2025 is unveiled.
