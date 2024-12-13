Padres Have Not Had Extension Talks With Key All-Star
The San Diego Padres have been relatively quiet this winter both externally and internally. The Padres haven't made a huge splash in free agency and have yet to engage in serious extension talks with free agent Luis Arraez.
According to several reports, the three-time batting champion has expressed his desire to settle down. Arraez has been a journeyman in the majors as of late. The three-time batting champion has played for a trio of teams in the last three seasons. Heading into 2025, Arraez could end up playing for his fourth club if he's dealt.
However, a multi-year deal could be beneficial for both the Padres and Arraez. For the Padres, a multi-year contract would lower his average annual value as the organization is mindful of luxury tax thresholds. For Arraez, it would give him reassurance about being traded for the third time since Jan. 2023.
Arraez is projected to make $14.6 million, a considerable amount of money for a player whose value sparks a debate throughout the industry, including San Diego's front office.
The Padres have a few options when it comes to Arraez. The team could trade him, extend him with a long-term contract, or let him play out his final year and cut payroll somewhere else.
Offensively, Arraez gave the Padres a huge boost. San Diego went from playing .470 ball to .602 after his arrival. Arraez rarely strikes out as he recorded 29 whiffs and a 3.4 percent strikeout rate.
But Arraez is extremely limited defensively, which would make his trade value complicated. Arraez made most of his starts at designated hitter and first base where he saw his WAR drop from 4.9 in 2023 to 1.0.
When the Padres traded away star outfielder Juan Soto and shed $90 million of its payroll, it was evident the franchise was turning a corner. But once again, the organization is faced with more financial problems this winter.
The Padres are expected to keep its payroll level relatively unchanged from 2024 to 2025, but maintaining the level of payroll is no easy feat.
San Diego still needs to add a starter in a rotation that includes Dylan Cease, Michael King, and Yu Darvish. Additionally, if the Padres were to lose players like Arraez it would create more holes on the roster.
More News: Dodgers Had Extra Motivation in NLDS vs Padres, Says Star Pitcher