Dodgers Had Extra Motivation in NLDS vs Padres, Says Star Pitcher
The San Diego Padres had all the momentum heading into the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They had a league-best 43-20 record during the second half and won eight of 13 games against the Dodgers in the regular season.
What could possibly go wrong?
The Dodgers were not going to finish the regular season with the best record and be eliminated in the first round for a third consecutive year. It just wasn't going to happen, and unfortunately, the Padres were their opponent.
It felt like the Dodgers had something personal going on with the Padres from the first pitch and relief pitcher Evan Phillips confirmed that in an interview with teammate Mookie Betts.
“I feel like we were just so dialed in that series. I don’t want to say ‘it was personal,’ like literally personal, but there was some aspect about it. … So there was definitely an added level we all tapped into a little bit. Each guy, top to bottom on the roster.”
Phillips' remarks came after Betts described the NLDS as feeling personal for the Dodgers, following their elimination by the Padres two years prior. Despite winning a Major League-best 111 games in 2022, the Dodgers were ousted by the Padres in the NLDS. At the time, Joe Musgrove said that the victory marked a shift in the NL West.
This year, the Padres seemed poised to eliminate the Dodgers again, but L.A. rallied from a 2-1 series deficit to defeat their division rivals. The Dodgers’ pitching staff played a key role, delivering 24 consecutive scoreless innings to close out the NLDS.
When discussing the postseason on the podcast, the Dodgers were in agreement that the Padres were the best team they faced. Betts even said he thought the Padres were more talented than L.A.
“We’re playing them and at the time, to be fair, they were way more talented than we were," Betts said. "That was probably the most talented team I’ve seen. They were the best team in baseball.”
While the Dodgers ultimately came out on top, it’s notable that Betts and other 2024 Dodgers have acknowledged the talent on the Padres' roster. It wouldn’t be surprising if the two teams face off again in October next year — and for many years ahead.