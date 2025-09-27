Padres Infielder Suffers Multiple Travel Setbacks, Won’t Rejoin Team Friday
San Diego Padres infielder Will Wanger will not be joining the team on Friday for their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Wagner was scheduled to join the team to replace injured outfielder Ramon Laurenano, but due to weather delays, he will not be returning to the team in time ahead of Friday's game, according to Jeff Sander of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Laureano fractured his right index finger on Wednesday, when he was hit with a foul ball. He was acquired via trade at the deadline that also brought Ryan O'Hearn to the team.
The veteran bat has been a revelation for the Padres, and his absence will be felt as he misses time in October.
Wagner was at the Arizona Complex League, but weather delays from Arizona will prevent him from making it to San Diego on time. Thus, the team will have to play a man short on Friday before activating him on Saturday and placing Laureano on the injured list.
Wagner has played in 13 games for the Friars, with 13 plate appearances. He managed to get one walk and one hit. He can play second base and third base on defense.
The 27-year-old made his major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2024, but he struggled to make an impact and ultimately left the team for the Padres.
He hit .237 in 40 games for the Blue Jays in 2025, although 2024 was a better season when he hit an impressive .305.
While the Padres will not have Wagner on Friday, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is returning to the lineup after missing several days with an undisclosed illness.
“(Felt) good putting that name in the top of the lineup (Thursday),” Shildt said, according to Sanders. “Texted with him and every day just gradually better and yesterday really felt almost back to normal. And he said he’s more than ready and excited to get back in the lineup.”
