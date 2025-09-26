Padres' Key Reliever Provides Injury Update as Postseason Nears
San Diego Padres reliever David Morgan returned to the mound well before the team takes on the postseason, appearing in the Padres' 3-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
Morgan pitched just one inning, walking one batter and striking out another while allowing zero hits and zero earned runs. It took Morgan just 14 pitches to retire three batters.
More news: Padres Star Returns For Penultimate Series of Regular Season vs. Brewers
Morgan was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sept. 12 in a transaction that was retroactive to Sept. 9. Morgan experienced shoulder fatigue following the Padres' road series against the Colorado Rockies. Since Monday, Morgan has thrown three bullpen sessions, the most recent coming in Chicago on Friday. He also took part in a live batting practice on Sunday in Arizona at the Padres' spring training complex.
Per Sanders, Morgan only took two days off before ramping back up and getting into game shape. Wednesday proved that Morgan is ready to get back in action.
More news: Padres Manager Reveals Confidence Level in Michael King as Playoffs Near
“I just it was a couple days (off),” Morgan said. “I was kind of playing catch through the first day (after Colorado) and I was able to throw, but it was just kind of baggy. I didn’t want to push anything too far. So take a couple days.”
Morgan, who made his MLB debut in late May this season, has performed well for the Padres through 39 games. The 25-year-old holds a 2.74 ERA in 46 innings pitched, adding 48 strikeouts and a 1.17 WHIP.
In the postseason, the Padres will need Morgan's arm as he's proven himself to be a reliable option out of the bullpen.
“One of the things that we recognize early about David is, yes, he’s got a nice arm,” Shildt said of Morgan earlier this month. “David Morgan is going to go out and he’s going to go compete to execute pitches, regardless of circumstance and environment. And when you do that, and you have talent, you have a chance to be as consistently as you possibly can be.”
Another coach — whose name was not revealed — put it a little differently.
"He's got guts and nuts," the coach said.
The postseason is the time for those with guts and nuts, and now that Morgan is back in action, the Padres will hope he brings both into October.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.