Padres Insider Doesn't Expect Top Prospect to Be Traded Before Deadline
Thus far in the 2025 season, the San Diego Padres have looked like one of the better teams in all of baseball.
Despite the injuries to Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove, and the offseason departures of Tanner Scott and Kyle Higashioka (among others), the Padres are sitting at 17-11.
Dennis Lin of The Athletic recently penned an article speaking about the team as a whole. A host of topics were delved into, from Nick Pivetta's hot start to the emergence of Gavin Sheets. When taking a step back and analyzing the future of this team over the course of a full season, moves might have to be made in order to fortify the team's journey in becoming a World Series contender.
There's a thought the Padres could use further help within the current dynamics of the ballclub assuming the team stays in playoff contention. A possible trade involving prospects is likely. Having said that, according to Lin, there could be one of the Padres' prized prospect that's off limits.
"You probably can rule out a trade involving top prospect Leo De Vries. De Vries hit for the cycle Tuesday with the Fort Wayne TinCaps. He entered Wednesday batting .294/.351/.608 with a 150 wRC+ as an 18-year-old in High A."
MLB.com has De Vries listed as the No. 17 prospect in all of baseball. He's also ranked as the top prospect within the Padres organization — and for good reason.
De Vries has excellent bat-to-ball skills. Despite being only 18 years of age, he's already a credible switch-hitter option with the ability to hit for power and average.
Considering he's only a teenager, further physical growth is expected to occur. There's a world where De Vries grows into a power hitting corner infielder should he get too big to play shortstop. Having said that, De Vries does profile as a guy who could routinely swipe 20-25 stolen bases.
There's real reason to think he could vault into the top-10 prospect standing sooner than later. With another year of development, there's no reason to think De Vries couldn't contend to be the top prospect in baseball within 12-18 months.
Considering he plays at a very significant position, coupled with his profile, San Diego would have to think extremely hard about dealing him away.
