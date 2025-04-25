Padres Top Prospect Could Be Used in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Deal, Says Insider
AJ Preller is no stranger to making the big move.
We've seen numerous times in which the architect of the current San Diego Padres franchise has parted with highly-touted prospects in favor of ready-now players. There have been times where that strategy has worked brilliantly, and others where the Padres wish they could use a mulligan.
As San Diego battles the rival Los Angeles Dodgers and others in the exceptionally tough National League West, there's certainly going to be an opportunity for the Padres to improve their ballclub. It may result in San Diego parting with some of its better prospects.
In an article written by David Schoenfield of ESPN, he looked at all 30 MLB teams and came up potential assets these teams may look to move by July's trade deadline.
As it pertains to the Padres, he listed 22-year-old pitcher Tyson Neighbors as a potential trade piece.
"The Padres are off to a rousing start despite one of the weakest benches in the majors and a weak spot in left field, so they will have clear areas to target at the deadline. It's possible they trade from their major league bullpen depth, but we'll list Neighbors. A closer at Kansas State whom the Padres took in the fourth round of last year's draft, he has the potential to move quickly to the majors."
Neighbors was taken by the Padres in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB Draft. The former Kansas State product has thrown 7.2 innings thus far in 2025, compiling a 1-0 record with a 1.17 ERA.
MLB.com had Neighbors ranked as the No. 15 prospect in the Padres system prior to the season starting. Possessing a four-pitch repertoire, Neighbors has the stuff to one day be a potentially very good reliever. He's got good command of those pitches, and he plays with an electricity which rubs off on teammates in a very positive way.
The Padres could always use more starting pitching, and more of a bench presence wouldn't be the worst thing, either. Knowing Preller's activity at the trade deadline, don't be shocked if San Diego pulls off a move that puts them even more squarely in the mix to win the National League pennant.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.